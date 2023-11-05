Edinson Cavani and his heartfelt message to Boca fans

ESPN.comReading: 2 minutes.

After defeat Boca Juniors In the final Conmebol Libertadores against Fluminense Most of the Zénizi players left the Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro in silence. but, Edinson CavaniHours later, he shared his feelings in a message on his social media accounts.

Edinson Cavani and Boca were buoyed by success in the CONMEBOL Libertadores final. Getty Images

“Our greatest wish was the same as all of you. This group will continue to move forward together as it should. “Let’s go Boca,” wrote the Uruguayan striker, who started in the decisive Libertadores match and was replaced by Dario Benedetto In the 78th minute.

Furthermore, Cavani expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the fans who traveled to Brazil as well as the support of those who followed the match from Argentina: “Thank you to all those who were there and also to those who could not be there to accompany us with their lives.”

Cavani, who scored the goal in the second leg of the semi-final against Palmeiras (the only goal he scored in the Libertadores), expressed in the press conference before the final that it was “the game of his life”. The 2-1 defeat in extra time hit the players of the team led by Jorge Almiron.

The frustration of the defeat opened a panorama of uncertainty about Boca’s future ever since Their classification to the next CONMEBOL Libertadores is not guaranteedIt is a goal that remained for him after he was unable to devote himself to the Maracanã.