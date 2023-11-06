A wonderful goal from Jorge Alvarez and Olimpia reacts quickly to equalize for Lobos!

Live | Albus is aiming to get closer to the points record in the short tournaments; The university team wants to get out of the danger zone.
Alliances
Olympia: Edric Menjivar; Maylor Nunez, Jonathan Paz, Elvin Casildo, Gabriel Araujo; Edwin Solano, Jorge Alvarez, Julian Martinez, Jose Pinto; Jorge Bengoche, Justin Arboleda.
Wolves:Dinovan Torres; Christopher Melendez, Lisvin Medina, Christopher Ormeneta, Rubel Bernardez; Jacques Jean-Baptiste, Justin Pons, Axel Gomez, Guzmán Figueroa, Rembrandt Flores; William Moncada.
The white team comes to this duel after defeating life At La Ceiba 1-3 on the night he scored Carlos PinedaWho gave his assessments before the game against the Lobos.
“It’s a great opportunity to reach these final dates and be unbeaten. We know that the goal is to become champions and play well, and we have to take care of that part game by game. The truth is that the team sees it as a challenge, to see if they can remain unbeaten, “It is clear that we want it, we are looking for it, and that is why we want to finish the rounds well and face the group with the best collective performance.” The midfielder explained.
Over the last five matches the record has been in favour OlympiaWhich achieved 3 wins and 2 draws. In Apertura 2023, the last confrontation between the two was also on September 13 and ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.
Olympia vs. UPNFM – 6:00 PM on Tigo Sports.
