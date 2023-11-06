November 6, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A wonderful goal from Jorge Alvarez and Olimpia reacts quickly to equalize for Lobos!

A wonderful goal from Jorge Alvarez and Olimpia reacts quickly to equalize for Lobos!

Cassandra Curtis November 6, 2023 2 min read

Live | Albus is aiming to get closer to the points record in the short tournaments; The university team wants to get out of the danger zone.

Olimpia and Lobos provide an entertaining match at the National Stadium. Photo: Emilio Flores

Rain continues in Tegucigalpa, but Estadio Nacional is not causing problems. Photo: Emilio Flores

In the rain they did preparatory work at the National Stadium. Photo: Emilio Flores

Alliances

Olympia: Edric Menjivar; Maylor Nunez, Jonathan Paz, Elvin Casildo, Gabriel Araujo; Edwin Solano, Jorge Alvarez, Julian Martinez, Jose Pinto; Jorge Bengoche, Justin Arboleda.

Wolves:Dinovan Torres; Christopher Melendez, Lisvin Medina, Christopher Ormeneta, Rubel Bernardez; Jacques Jean-Baptiste, Justin Pons, Axel Gomez, Guzmán Figueroa, Rembrandt Flores; William Moncada.

Olympic fans arrived together at the National Stadium. Photo: Emilio Flores

The white team comes to this duel after defeating life At La Ceiba 1-3 on the night he scored Carlos PinedaWho gave his assessments before the game against the Lobos.

“It’s a great opportunity to reach these final dates and be unbeaten. We know that the goal is to become champions and play well, and we have to take care of that part game by game. The truth is that the team sees it as a challenge, to see if they can remain unbeaten, “It is clear that we want it, we are looking for it, and that is why we want to finish the rounds well and face the group with the best collective performance.” The midfielder explained.

See also  Cristiano Ronaldo's son makes his debut with a goal for Al-Nasr U13 and the celebration goes viral

Over the last five matches the record has been in favour OlympiaWhich achieved 3 wins and 2 draws. In Apertura 2023, the last confrontation between the two was also on September 13 and ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Olympia vs. UPNFM – 6:00 PM on Tigo Sports.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

And keep fighting! Barcelona defeats El Nacional and regains the lead in the second stage National Championship | Sports

November 6, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Edinson Cavani and his heartfelt message to Boca fans

November 5, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Millionaire Josh Bell’s option from the Miami Marlins has been accepted

November 5, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

And keep fighting! Barcelona defeats El Nacional and regains the lead in the second stage National Championship | Sports

November 6, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

These are the five best images taken by NASA and the European Space Agency’s Hubble Space Telescope – FayerWayer

November 6, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Gaza is cut off again; Israel claims to have divided the coastal strip into two parts

November 6, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Earthquake in California today, November 5 live via USGS – latest report, time, magnitude and epicenter | composition

November 6, 2023 Winston Hale