April 25, 2024

Atletico Nacional is preparing for more changes: these players will not continue

Cassandra Curtis April 25, 2024 2 min read
After the solutions in the administrative part, the restructuring of employees will now begin.

Atlético Nacional has been eliminated from the BetPlay 2024-I League and the road to restructuring the club at management level has begun immediately, as the departure of Mauricio Navarro was confirmed and a few days ago the arrival of Sebastian Arango Botero, as well as the sporting director. Gustavo Firmani.

Although there is only one day left before the end of the tour phase, the restructuring plan is continuing and decisions will now begin to be made regarding the future of some players.

The performance of the footballers was not up to par and this balance will already be with the coach Pablo Repetto, who is certainly doing a detailed analysis on what could be useful for the next semester and according to the media “El Colombiano”, already there will be many players who will not They continue, but the departure of more characters is under consideration.

Among the possible candidates for departure is Paraguay's goalkeeper Santiago Rojas, and defender Sergio Mosquera, midfielders Carlos Sierra and Daniel Mantilla, in addition to strikers Jefferson Duque and Eric Ramirez, will also join that list.

However, there are player contracts that should be reviewed in good detail, as Sergio Mosquera is linked until December 2025, as are Santiago Rojas, Mantilla and Sierra, who are signed until December of this year.

At the moment, Nacional has not confirmed his departure, but it is expected that there will be important changes in the squad. Likewise, the club will be looking for a goalkeeper who can compete with Chibi Chibi, and perhaps a centre-back, winger and midfielder. Striker position after the departure of top scorer Duque.

Atlético Nacional will play its final league match against Deportes Tolima on Saturday, April 27 at 7:00 pm on the 19th and after that, final decisions will begin to be taken regarding the departure and continuity of the footballers.

