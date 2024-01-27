January 29, 2024

Without Bellingham, Real Madrid draw with Las Palmas

Cassandra Curtis January 27, 2024 2 min read

01-27-2024

Match: Las Palmas (0) – Real Madrid (0)
Day 22
Stadium: Gran Canaria

Real Madrid tied with Las Palmas (0-0) in the 22nd round of the Spanish League. Carlo Ancelotti's team wants to jump to the top of the competition.

Confirmed alliances

Palm: Alvaro Valles; Marvin, A. Suarez, Marmol, Cardona; Perrone, Kyrian, Javi Muñoz; Molero, Sandro and Mounir.

real madrid: Two colors. Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Fran Garcia; Ceballos, Camavinga, Croce, Ibrahim; Vinicius and Rodrigo.

Without its great reference, the Englishman Jude Bellingham, who is absent due to suspension, Real Madrid faces a complicated visit to the Gran Canaria stadium in search of its missing defensive solidity against one of the tournament’s discoveries, UD Las Palmas.

After a week of rest, without a midweek match, and being involved in the controversy over the performance of the VAR technique in its return against Almeria, Real Madrid was surprised by the statements issued by Barcelona, ​​as the white club believes that the use of the VAR technique was correct, the VAR tool to avoid referee errors.

The “fake” competition that Joan Laporta spoke about and the “things that don't add up” in a league that is “difficult to win” and which Xavi Hernandez condemned, are statements that have damaged the club and within the dressing room. Carlo Ancelotti responded from the press room and the players want to do it on the pitch. The seven-point difference with Barcelona and ten with Atletico Madrid are the reasons why they believe that “the focus has been shifted”.

See also  Juan Camilo "Cucho" Hernandez punished for using offensive language in MLS | Colombians abroad

Referee: Cesar Soto Grado (Rioja Commission).

Stadium: Gran Canaria.

Time: 9:15 am

