Without Bellingham, Real Madrid draw with Las Palmas

01-27-2024

Real Madrid tied with Las Palmas (0-0) in the 22nd round of the Spanish League. Carlo Ancelotti's team wants to jump to the top of the competition.

Without its great reference, the Englishman Jude Bellingham, who is absent due to suspension, Real Madrid faces a complicated visit to the Gran Canaria stadium in search of its missing defensive solidity against one of the tournament’s discoveries, UD Las Palmas.

After a week of rest, without a midweek match, and being involved in the controversy over the performance of the VAR technique in its return against Almeria, Real Madrid was surprised by the statements issued by Barcelona, ​​as the white club believes that the use of the VAR technique was correct, the VAR tool to avoid referee errors.

The “fake” competition that Joan Laporta spoke about and the “things that don't add up” in a league that is “difficult to win” and which Xavi Hernandez condemned, are statements that have damaged the club and within the dressing room. Carlo Ancelotti responded from the press room and the players want to do it on the pitch. The seven-point difference with Barcelona and ten with Atletico Madrid are the reasons why they believe that “the focus has been shifted”.

Referee: Cesar Soto Grado (Rioja Commission).

Stadium: Gran Canaria.

Time: 9:15 am