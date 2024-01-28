That's it, KC will be back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years

the Kansas City Chiefs They are still alive in the fight to defend their title NFLbut today they will face their toughest challenge yet, when they visit Crows in it Asian Championship matchin Baltimore.

The Ravens finished with the best record in the entire NFL and are the favorites to advance to Super Bowl XVIII Two weeks from now, but the leaders are in place Sixth appearance in a row They won it three times.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

For the sixth time in a row Kansas City Chiefs reach to Asian Championship match Hand in hand with the quarterback Patrick Mahomes And the coach Andy Reidwho today will have one of their most complex competitors in recent years: Baltimore Ravens And Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore The team finished with the lowest record ever NFL And with the best player of the season, the midfielder Lamar Jacksonfor a match between two elite midfielders.

The Ravens are looking to unseat the current champions of the AFC and the entire NFL, however Patrick Mahomes He knows how to lead his team to the last match of the season.

The Chiefs have been far from the level of other years, but the genius of beloved coach Andy Reid, and the experience of Mahomes, the tight end… Travis Kelsey Youth and hostility leadership Isiah PachecoCombined with a good and solid defense, it gives the Chiefs the potential to maintain their status as league champions.

While the Ravens have a strong team that has them finishing with the best record in the NFL for a reason.

Throughout the season, the Ravens showed their level against the strongest teams in the league such as Dolphins, Texans and 49erswith Lamar Jacksonfavorite by the way to take Best player in 2023wants to make his first appearance in a power.

Furthermore, the Ravens' defense, as usual, is one that ultimately stifles any offense in the league.

The game will be in the hands of two of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL as their careers come to a close in Canton, Ohio, in the United States. hall of fame.

Special interest in special teams and their kicks.

Justin Tuckerfrom the Ravens, is undoubtedly one of the three best kickers of all time, although he missed as many as five field goals per season, he is still the most effective kicker in NFL history.

On the other hand, Harrison Butler He's only missed two kicks all year, and has the power and accuracy needed to give the Chiefs a last-minute win.