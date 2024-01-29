Archer savior! Tigres saved a draw with Gallus

Seems like a habit, but then again Tigers He once again saved a result in Liga MX and now had to come from behind to equalise Duke QueretaroWho repelled all the Oriazole attacks, especially the goalkeeper Fernando Tapia Who became the hero of the night.

The truth is that the Cats had to overcome a 1-0 deficit to be able to achieve the 1-1 final, in addition to the failure of several options, including the penalty kick they took. Nico Ibanez That stopped wall In the first half.

That penalty arose from a handball committed by the defender Raul Sandoval. The collector was Ibanez who hit the ball low and to the left. The goalkeeper showed his reflexes and launched himself to save his goal.

The roosters were in favour

Gallos had taken the lead after a lapse in defense that ended with an own goal Guido Pizarro. It was an advantage that they defended with the knife between their teeth, and it would have been a victory if they had taken advantage of counterattacks, but they lacked power.

Instead, Tigres began to dominate the entire field and repeatedly sent the ball into the goal, but it was blocked by goalkeeper Tapia. For example, in 71' Diego Lines He was overflowing with energy and his powerful shot was blocked and bounced off the post.

Great equalizer with a pass from Ibanez

Changes sent Robert Dante Ciboldi It pays off to find the equalizer when Juan Pablo Vijon Center sent to Nico Ibanez. The striker showed his generosity and instead of trying to make a half turn he chose to pass the ball into the goal Ozil Herrerawho shot Tapia to make the score 1-1.

Tigres did not give up the ball and was looking for a win, just like that Jesus Angelo In the 87th minute, he tested the goalkeeper's reflexes again, but once again the goalkeeper emerged victorious.

In the 95th minute, the midfielder Martin Rio He was sent off for a double warning. The footballer received two yellow cards in 20 minutes, the second for a strong foul on Figon. Fortunately, his neglect was not costly for Gallos, who suffered those final moments in which he played with 10.

