January 30, 2024

They report intense anger in Barcelona against Rafa Marquez You want the Spanish League

Cassandra Curtis January 29, 2024 2 min read

A few words from the Mexican who spoke on this topic upset the Barcelona team.

According to the Catalan newspaper “Sport”, “his words, which reached the sports and institutional leadership very quickly, were not liked at all.” The truth is that the anger on the part of some people who run a lot in the entity was great. “They do not understand that Marquez, with his experience, entered the fight moments after Xavi announced his farewell to Barcelona,” said a note published on Monday.

The same medium adds: “They see it as an inappropriate and clumsy gesture that does not benefit at all from the unstable atmosphere existing in the entity,” adding that Rafa Marquez has committed to the club not to talk about this issue in future conferences. From the press.

“I will continue to prepare, obviously I am very happy with the work I am doing with the boys. It is part of the process and it will come at the right time if it happens to me,” Marquez began.

“And if I arrive, will you be happy?” The Mexican was asked in a press conference. “Who doesn't want that, right? But the most important thing is to continue preparing because it's my second season as coach here. Be prepared in case that moment arrives.” He concluded by saying, “You can't say no to an opportunity like this. If it comes, I will try to be available and try to do my best.”

