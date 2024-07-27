2024 Olympic Games: Agenda for Saturday, July 27

Nine Mexican athletes will compete at the Paris 2024 Games, including potential finalists in shooting and swimming.

On the fourth day of activity Paris 2024 Olympic Games There will be a wide range of activities in various disciplines, such as shooting, diving, road cycling, judo, skiing, rugby 7s, fencing and swimming, which will award the first medals of the event.

As part of the competition, nine Mexican athletes will participate during the day, including two possible finals: in the 10m mixed air rifle and the men’s 100m freestyle.

Swimming will be one of the first sports to be showcased to the world during the World Championships. Paris 2024 Olympic GamesThe qualifiers will start at 3am, with some events reaching the semi-finals and medals being awarded as the hours progress.

If you qualify for the final, the American Katie Ledecky He will be competing for his 11th Olympic medal, having won seven golds and three silvers from London 2012 to Tokyo 2020.

Swimming times

3:00 | 100m butterfly women

3:12 | 400m freestyle women

3:30 Men’s 100m Breaststroke

3:45 | 400m freestyle men

4:15 | – 4×100 Freestyle Women

4:26 | 4×100 Freestyle Men

12:30 | Women’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Final

12:42 | Men’s 400m Freestyle Final

12:52 Women’s 400m Freestyle Final

13:12 | Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final

13:34 | Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Final

13:44 | Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Final

Tests that will award medals

the end of shot In the 10m mixed air rifle event it will be at 2:30 and the Mexicans are waiting. Alejandra Zumaya And Ismail Ramirez You have a chance to end up on the shortlist of winners.

Final for nailed From the 3m springboard women with the Chinese Yanyi Zhang And Yuen Chenand so do the Americans. Qasidi Cook And Sarah Bacon As heroes.

6:30am, Women’s Single Race road cycling It takes place over a distance of 32.4 kilometres, from Los Invalides to the Alejandro III Bridge, while the men’s category starts at 8:32 am.

On the other hand, the battles Judo In the women’s -48kg and men’s -60kg categories, they will be held at the Campo di Marte Arena from the repechage until the medalists are awarded.

he Skiinga discipline that debuted at Tokyo 2020, will present the men’s street position medals at 9:00 a.m.

At exactly 10:00 am, the bronze medal will be competed for. Rugby 7The fight for the gold is scheduled for 11:45 a.m.

he Fence In the women’s singles, the bronze medal will be awarded starting at 12:40 pm, and the men’s at 1:05 pm, while the two gold medals will be contested at 1:30 pm and 1:55 pm respectively.

Which Mexicans will be active on Saturday, July 27?

Sport Shooting – 10m Mixed Air Rifle Classification

1:00 | Alejandra Zumaya and Ismael Ramirez

Rowing – Women’s Figure Skating Qualifying Series 3

2:10 | Kenya lettuce

Fencing – Men’s 1st Round

2:25 | Gebran Zia vs Mohamed Ftouhi

Swimming – Men’s 100m Breaststroke

3:30 | Miguel de Lara

Sport Shooting – Women’s 10m Air Pistol Classification

4:30 | Alejandra Zavala

Canoe Race – Qualifications 1 & 2 K1 Women

8:00 And 10:10 | Sofia Reynoso

Surfing – Round 1

11:00 | Alan Cleland

Table Tennis – Men’s 1st Round

13:30 | Marcos Madrid vs Dimitrij Ovcharov