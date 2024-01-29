January 30, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

From Houston Astros to New York: Yankees claimed Matt Gage

From Houston Astros to New York: Yankees claimed Matt Gage

Cassandra Curtis January 30, 2024 2 min read

A set of New York Yankees He openly shows his intentions to improve his show for next season. The Bronx Bombers feature high-profile hitters such as Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and newly acquired Juan Soto. However, the board still believes (and many of us agree) that they must also adjust their pitching staff if they want to go further.

The New York Yankees' goal for 2024 is none other than hoisting the World Cup World Series. To do that, it's not enough to have a Cy Young and an extra-class pitcher like Gerrit Cole. They need several shooters behind them who are able to get wins or at least stop opponents enough.

On January 29, MLB sources announced the arrival of a new player to the Bronx. This is a left-handed player who, because of his qualities, could help New York accomplish a lot.

The New York Yankees bolstered their bullpen with Matt Gage

Journalist John Heyman Through a post on the social network X Which New York Yankees They captured the left-handed reliever on January 29th Gage died. According to Hyman, the Big Apple-born pitcher has been placed on waivers by the team. Houston Astros.

You may be interested in: In Miami: Randy Arozarena and Ken Griffey Jr. come together for Nike

It will be a mystery to see how New York Yankees They are using gage. You may be able to switch between AAA and MLB. In MiLB he did not perform well, posting a record of 12 wins, 19 losses and a clean average of 5.13.

However, ironically, he saw an opportunity in it MLB Whether in 2022 or last year and things did not get worse at all. During both seasons, first with Toronto Blue Jays Then with Houston Astros, gage He stepped in during some challenges where he showed interesting numbers. In 2022, he pitched 11 innings for Team Canada, pitching 13 innings with 12 strikeouts and a 1.38 average. Last season with Sideral, he pitched in five games and in 6.2 innings, collected eight hits and 2.70 earned runs per nine innings.

See also  De la Cruz led the red lead to its 10th straight win

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

They report intense anger in Barcelona against Rafa Marquez You want the Spanish League

January 29, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Archer savior! Tigres saved a draw with Gallus

January 29, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

That's it, KC will be back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years

January 29, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

María Celeste Ararras invests in a property in Punta Cana

January 30, 2024 Lane Skeldon
9 min read

What is Karina IA? The virtual assistant that revolutionized WhatsApp

January 30, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

The former Cuban NTV presenter appears in Spain with her daughter

January 30, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

One dead in East El Paso shooting

January 30, 2024 Winston Hale