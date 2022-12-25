Chivas sets the date for introducing Víctor Guzmán and Daniel Ríos as their reinforcements at Clausura 2023

In La Perla Tapatía, he caused a sensation on Friday when Pocho was seen in the facilities of a famous clinic where he underwent medical examinations.

In the following hours, the arrival of Víctor Guzmán as a new player for Guadalajara is expected to become official. For the third time in his career, after he was captured by the press on the outskirts of a famous clinic where he underwent medical examinations such as Striker Daniel Rios, so they both already have a date to present to the media.

Regardless of whether their signings will be announced throughout this Christmas break, It will be until the following Monday, December 26, 2022, when the two boosters of the Holy Flock will appear At an accompanying press conference Created by sporting director Fernando Hierro, who was instrumental in the arrival of footballers.

Several weeks ago we reported to you at the Rebaño Pasión that Guadalajara had complex negotiations with Grupo Pachuca to be able to take over Pocho’s services, as Jesus Martínez agreed To negotiate for the midfielder in case the Flock put Jesus Ricardo Angulo’s message on the table.

When will they present Victor Guzman and Daniel Rios in Chivas?

“Let him pass the medical exams first, it was very difficult for the board of directors but in the end they were able to open it up (negotiation) And everything is ready so that next Monday Pocho and Ríos can be seen working with the team, but it’s little by little, because The moment when everything flows naturally, this was the little dossier (Guzmán) that Guadalajara complicated for different sides.

reconnaissance What do you think of these two enhancements? What do you think of these two enhancements? Very well, they are great reinforcements Bad, I’m not very convinced 1146 people have already voted

El Pocho already said that, regarding what is appropriate for my family, from that November 7 interview. He was referring to Guadalajara, I don’t think I have any problem with the salary, I want f I have that little thorn stuck in, I hope the time will come. In the end, Pachuca, due to his good relationship with Jesus Martinez, did not act. Preventing him from staying as he matures (to Chivas) because of the steps he took with his family, he comes up with another idea and another mentality.” Commented journalist Alex Ramírez of Azteca Deportes Jalisco via his Twitter account.

Did you like our note? Did you have the courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Rebaño Pasión allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, curated experience tailored to your interests. Try it!