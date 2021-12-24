December 24, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Yankees sign another player with great experience in the league

Cassandra Curtis December 24, 2021

the New York Yankees Minor League reached agreement with receptors David Freitas, who has experience in MLB.

Freitas made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Atlanta Braves exhausting a total of six games, and in the same year he was given a job and was awarded to the Seattle Mariners, with whom he played 36 games in 2018.

In 2019, he traded with Milwaukee Brewers for a pitcher of Sal Biasi. There, David Freitas played 16 matches in which he was able to collect only one stroke in 16 batsmen, and since then he has not participated in the major leagues again.

Where were you then?

David, who is 6.2 feet, 260 pounds, and 32 years old, spent his time at the Minors in 2020 and 2021 playing for the same Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays.

Lifetime numbers in majors.

In about 59 games, Freitas hit 200 with 35 hits, scored 13 points, 8 doubles, 1 home run, 8 RBIs and 12 walks.

In Spring 2022 training, the Yankees will meet Gary Sanchez, Kyle Higashiuka, Rodolfo Duran, Austin Wells as well as David Freitas.

Those who take a safe stand are with Gary Sánchez and Kyle Higashioka, while Austin Wells is a prospect with so many projections that the mules obviously won’t release them. Rodolfo Castro and David Freitas are close friends who will have to show a lot.

