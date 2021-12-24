“We have to strengthen ourselves in some situations to win the championship”

2021-12-23

Raul “Potro” Gutierrez Not thinking of abandoning the aurinegro ship. The Mexican coach spoke with TEN After losing the final against Olympia Championship Opening 2022.

The strategist confirmed that he is already negotiating to extend his agreement with the machine for at least another year. He also appreciated the loss to the Lions, who crushed him 3-0 on aggregate.

“Obviously no one likes to lose, and now the bitterness has to do with what could have been. All that remains is to find the next step, which is to be a champion,” he began.

for him “Colt” Gutierrez, improvement was observed in Real Spain at the time it was. “In the 12 months we’ve been here, the difference has been noticed and we’ve put the team in a position to have and that unresolved issue is the pursuit of the championship.”