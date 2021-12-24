Cruz Azul searched for Eric Gutierrez and was about to return to Mexico

Midfielder Eric Gutierrez He announced that he is about to return to Mexico due to his lack of activity with Eindhoven Eindhoven And even pointed out that Had advanced talks with Cruz Azul, Even if An unexpected twist introduced itself and led him to stay in the Netherlands.

“I had arranged almost everything to go back to MexicoI was about to go back, but that has changed. I started playing and tried to find teams here in EuropeI intended to stay, but I didn’t have many chances and I knew I had to get minutes and I didn’t get them. I spoke with the Mexican team who loved me and thanked them very much for their interest. And I’ll stay here, I’m very happy here” Fox Sports.

Since the beginning of November, the youth squad Pachuca He started to be more active with the Dutch club Both in the league and in the European League, which led to the suspension of negotiations with the machine.

“I was going to Mexico in DecemberI already had it all, but They spoke to me here in Eindhoven, and told me I had no chance to go outHe changed everything, he was a very important player for the club. “I have one year left on my contract,” he added.

“Was with Cruz Azul (Negotiation), grateful for guidanceWith the president for the sake of interest even though he wasn’t playing, I had the chance but things changed.”

Renewed heading to Qatar

Guti indicated that his intention to be in a group Gerardo Martino to World Cup 2022So it was his priority to find a team he could play in, because that would enhance his chances.

“My goal is to go to the World Cup, it’s a clear goalI want to be important in the national team, I understand that before that I did not have minutes in my team and sometimes I was not called up, but now it is different, with a lot of confidence.”