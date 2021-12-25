Ecuadorean Byron Castillo will arrive in Lyon, they report in his country

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 24.12.2021 17:01:58

Byron CastilloOne of the Ecuadorean players with the biggest bid ever sold to him Grupo Pachuca and its destination will be the lion, according to information that appeared in Ecuador, his country of origin.

It is located around a 23-year-old player loves to travel to the entire right wing, qualities that sparked interest in Mexican football and that drew applause from even legends like Ronaldo, who put him in the top 11 in the 2021 Copa Libertadores.

Media such as Teradeportes and Ecuador refer to this Castillo was purchased for $6.5 millionA special number because it is a defense and because of the complex economic situation of the clubs due to the epidemic, although in their country they consider it a short number because of its quality and because it is closely followed by Chelsea.

Castillo has been playing for Barcelona in Ecuador since 2017. There he helped him win the league title in 2020, the season in which he was named the best right-back.

In social networks, Ecuadorean fans pointed this out Castillo has a high quality of football, which due to his arrival in Liga MX was criticized.