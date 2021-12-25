December 25, 2021

Riads confirmed the outbreak of Covid-19 disease on his university campus

After becoming the Liga MX Femenil champion, Rayadas de Monterrey confirmed multiple infections of the COVID-19 disease (Image: Twitter / @Raya2cm)

After exceeding the expectations that placed the Tigres Femenil team as champions of the Grita México Apertura 2021, Riadas de Monterrey confirmed the bad news. Through the official social networks, the team leads EVA mirror chest Multiple infection with SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has not been determined.

Through a statement on their verified Twitter account, Rayadas team reported that Today, Friday, December 24, positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in female players. Our Technical Director and other members of Rayadas training staff. The players and other affected members are isolated and under medical observation.”

Despite concern about their recent activity with Amazon at the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon (UANL), they made it clear Before the aforementioned meeting, adhere to the imposed health requirements by health authorities and the university.

The Riadas de Monterrey family has been relaying the news via their social networks (Image: Twitter / @Rayadas)

“Before the women’s final, all players and members of the technical staff strictly follow Liga MX’s healthy protocol. Which indicates the performance of covid-19 tests and in all cases they had negative results. They concluded by emphasizing the club’s members, our fans and the community on the importance of following the instructions of the health authorities in combating the epidemic.”

To avoid similar situations during the 2022 Clausura tournament, whether for fans or team members, Mexican football authorities have agreed to redouble their efforts to comply with health protocols. In this sense, the President of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola Peñalosa, together with the Foundation’s Epidemiological Committee, announced new provisions To find out about clubs, sports directors and medical bodies.

Every player must join his team after his vacation period Undergo a PCR test before returning to your activities.

Under the leadership of Eva Espejo, the Riadas have conquered their second star (Photo: Miguel Sierra/EFE)

– Times between exams will be reduced from 10-7 days and will be done 72 hours in advance from each side. The schedule will be responsible for Liga MX.

– If the club has between 7 to 10 players registered in the category of positive cases, Your meeting may be rescheduled on the same day. The match can only be rescheduled to another round if the relevant team has it 10 or more players have a positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

The measures established by the health authorities to combat the epidemic prevail at all times. The use of masks is mandatory, as is the warning to avoid crowding and maintain a healthy distance between people. Apply gel and antibacterial disinfectants.

– Local authorities will have the ability to determine the permissible capacity of sports grounds, According to the numbers in each side with a place for the football teams.

90 minutes later No team has been able to beat the scoreboard And everything had to be decided by a penalty shoot-out in front of a crowded university stadium and more than 103,000 spectators following the events of the game on the official social networks Tigres Femenil.

Archer Alejandria Godens rose to become the highest scorer in the Grand Final Stop two penalties. On the second attempt, the cat took the ball from the upper right corner and Shot veered towards the post. Then he stopped the third shot with a wonderful chance in the middle of the goal. The last try for tigris The bowler sent the ball to the left post, making Monterrey’s win tangible.

