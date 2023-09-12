September 13, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

On which channel are you watching the Chile vs. Colombia in the 2026 qualifiers? Transmission via Caracol TV, Chilevisión, RCN and Futbil Libre | World Cup 2026 | International football

On which channel are you watching the Chile vs. Colombia in the 2026 qualifiers? Transmission via Caracol TV, Chilevisión, RCN and Futbil Libre | World Cup 2026 | International football

Cassandra Curtis September 12, 2023 2 min read

Selections Colombia And Chili pepper Next September 12, they are preparing for an exciting confrontation in the framework of… Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Will you miss her? Under the supervision of Nestor Lorenzo, the “Cafteros” team continues their journey towards the next World Cup, facing a renewed “Red” team seeking to achieve an upset. In this article, we give you all the information on how and where to follow the game.

The match between Colombia and Chile will be held on Tuesday as part of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The team led by Nestor Lorenzo is fine-tuning the final details for the visit of the ‘Roja’ to the Estadio Monumental Chile in Santiago.

The Colombians are determined to return to the World Cup after failing to qualify for Qatar 2022, while the Chileans are seeking to achieve their participation as players in the World Cup. In this Deporti note, we provide you with all the details to follow this exciting match.

Where and how to watch Colombia vs. Colombia? Chili pepper?

If you are eager for the starting whistle and do not want to miss a single second of the match, we tell you that you will be able to follow the match between Colombia and Chile in the 2026 qualifiers. In Colombia, you will be able to watch it live on the following channels: Gol Caracol and RCN Television. If you are in Chile, you can listen to Chilevisión and DirecTV.

colombia vs. Chile: who has the most wins?

Colombia and Chile have faced each other in a total of 43 official matches. In 15 of them, Chile defeated the Colombian team, while Colombia was able to win only 11 times. In addition, both South American teams tied a total of 16 matches.

See also  Shohei Ohtani Hit Yuli Gurriel Twice (+ Video) - SwingComplete

Colombia: List of summoners

Nestor Lorenzo begins a new career at the helm of the Colombian national team, which made its debut in the qualifiers against Venezuela and will now visit Chile in Santiago. Here is the list of those invited to the “cafeterias”:

Chile vs. Colombia: potential alliances

  • Shelley: b. Curtis; n. Mohsatu, J. Medill, J. Maripan, J. Suazo; A. Aravena, C. Aránguiz, E. Pulgar, B. Brereton; M. Nunez, D. Valdes.
  • Colombia: A. Montero; C. Cuesta, D. Muñoz, D. Sanchez, J. Mujica; J. Rodriguez, J. Lerma, J. Quintero, J. Cuadrado; J. Arias, L. Diaz.

Receive Our newsletter: We will send you the best sports content, as Deportivo always does.

It might interest you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

From the United States of America, what channel broadcasts the Peru vs. Brazil in CONMEBOL qualifiers? | Uses

September 13, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Confirmation of Argentina’s squad to face Bolivia in the South American qualifiers

September 12, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

The Giants win coming out of extras and keep their lead in the Wild Card

September 12, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Photos of Pablo Lael’s wife kissing Marco Lavin would confirm their romantic relationship

September 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

From the United States of America, what channel broadcasts the Peru vs. Brazil in CONMEBOL qualifiers? | Uses

September 13, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

What to do with old Lightning chargers after Apple changed them? (analysis)

September 13, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

More than 70 crocodiles escaped from a farm in China after heavy rains, keeping Canton province on alert.

September 13, 2023 Phyllis Ward