SAN FRANCISCO — Lamonte Wade Jr. singled despite center fielder Myles Straw’s attempt to catch him diving in the 10th inning and Blake Sabol drove in the decisive run, and the San Francisco Giants rallied Monday for a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Guardian.
The win puts the Giants just a half-game away from Arizona in the battle for the third wild card in the National League. San Francisco achieved its fourth victory after a series of six defeats.
Cleveland suffered its third loss in a row and remains seven and a half games behind Minnesota, which leads the American League’s Central Division.
The Guardians took the lead in the top of the 10th inning, but San Francisco responded with two runs and won the final out for the sixth time this season.
Luke Jackson (2-2) earned the victory after allowing one hit and one run in one inning on the mound.
Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase (2-9) took the loss after allowing two hits and several runs.
Dominican Guardian Jose Ramirez 4-0 with one goal. Jose Tena 4-1. Venezuelan Andres Jimenez is 5-2 with an RBI.
For the Giants, Venezuelan Wilmer Flores 2-1; Cero Estrada 5-1 with one goal. Luis Matos 4-0.
