Confirmation of Argentina’s squad to face Bolivia in the South American qualifiers

the Argentine national team it is in Bolivia To play the second date of South American qualifiers Lionel Scaloni took all his players to La Paz, so he decided to keep them Lionel Messiwhile He made a change in attack.

the Winning over Ecuador 1-0 The captain has already left Headwear Christian Romero The coach will have to wait and see how they respond. The world champion coach announced, in a press conference, that Leo is ready to play, but in the end he will not be present in the match.

With already confirmed models, The three doubts regarding the starting eleven have been removed. One in the midfield where Alexis McAllister. He won the position Leandro Paredes.

whileBecause of the lion’s absence Angel Di Maria will replace him. And in the front, Julian Alves We will have the opportunity to Lautaro Martinez.

Nicolas Gonzalez will start again as a winger.

In this way, the starting lineup of the world champion is: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Coti Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis McAllister; nicholas gonzalez, Angel Di Maria and Julian Alvarez.

Argentina will face Bolivia on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.