From the United States of America, what channel broadcasts the Peru vs. Brazil in CONMEBOL qualifiers? | Uses

The team, led by Fernando Diniz, did not change its arguments and the intensity of its attack, opening the scoring in the second half of the match.

The Peruvian national team strengthened its defensive structure with figures such as Renato Tapia and Aldo Corzo in defence.

Inca coach Juan Reynoso brought on young striker Joao Grimaldo at the start of the second half due to Andy Polo’s injury. The change gave his team’s attack more speed.

After the first hour of play, Brazil, with Neymar, increased the pressure and increased Peru’s presence on their field, yet they were unable to find spaces to open Galesi’s net.

At the age of 63, Diniz sent on Gabriel Jesus for Richarlison to give more attacking air to his team, who had been unable to score a goal.

Reynoso moved the bench and brought in striker Raul Ruidiaz to restore his team’s midfield and close down his goal more.

In the final five minutes of the match, Diniz made three changes in the hope of getting the adrenaline pumping and achieving the long-awaited win. The celebration did not take long to arrive.

At the age of 89, Marquinhos went into the opponent’s box and scored with a header in Brazil’s 1-0 final after a corner kick from Neymar, and when Peru was already celebrating the draw as a victory.

Link to the live broadcast of the Peru and Brazil match from the United States of America

Access the following links from your Android or iPhone to enjoy the Peru-Brazil match live on the first date of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

What time did Peru and Brazil play in the United States?

We bring you the schedules by state to watch the Peru vs Brazil match live in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Here we show the details of time zones for each region so that you are aware of the events of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

From 9:00 PM (UTC-4) In the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico (San Juan) he can be seen on Fanatiz via PPV.

From 8:00 PM Eastern Time (UTC-5) In West Virginia, Philmont, Tennessee, South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia, Florida, and the District of Columbia, it can be seen Delaware and Connecticut on Fanatiz via PPV.

From 7:00 PM Central Time (UTC-6) In Wisconsin, Texas (majority states), Tennessee, South Dakota, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan, Kentucky, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Florida, Arkansas and Alabama can be seen in Fanates via PPV.

From 6:00 PM MT (UTC-7) In Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota, Oregon, North Dakota, New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska, Montana, Kansas, Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona can be seen on Fanates via PPV.

From 5:00 PM Pacific Time (UTC-8) In Washington, Oregon, New Hampshire, Nevada, Idaho and California it can be viewed on Fanatiz via PPV.

How to enter Fanatiz?

Streaming service fanatic It owns the rights to broadcast seven of the ten CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying matches.

Fanatiz is making the highly anticipated games available on pay-per-view at $29.99 per match, a two-game bundle for National Team for $49.99 Or a package of everything Games available for $99.99.

The PPV package for each match includes the option to watch the match with English or Spanish commentary or stadium audio only. The PPV package also provides seven days of VOD (video on demand) access to the match, so fans can watch it again.

Possible lineups for the Peru vs Brazil match

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Miguel Araujo, Luis Abram, Miguel Trucco; Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia, Andre Carrillo, Christopher Gonzalez; Andy Polo, Paulo Guerrero.

Brazil: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Neymar; Rafinha, Rodrigo, Richarlison.

Peru’s previous matches

Australia 0(5)-0(4) | June 13, 2022 | Confederations qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup

Germany 2-0 Peru | March 25, 2023 | International friendly match

Morocco 0-0 Peru | March 28, 2023 | International friendly match

South Korea 0-1 Peru | June 16, 2023 | International friendly match

Paraguay 0-0 Peru | September 7, 2023 | CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Brazil’s last matches

Brazil 4-1 South Korea | December 5, 2022 | Round of 16 – FIFA World Cup

Croatia 1(4)-1(2) Brazil | December 9, 2022 | Quarter Final – FIFA World Cup

Morocco 2-1 Brazil | March 25, 2023 | International friendly

Brazil 4-1 Guinea | June 17, 2023 | International friendly

Brazil 2-4 Senegal | June 20, 2023 | International friendly

Brazil 5-1 Bolivia | September 8, 2023 | CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers

