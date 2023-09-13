The Mariners enter the Wild Card zone after the Angels shutout

SEATTLE — J.B. Crawford hit a two-run triple that left the game practically decided, Venezuelan Eugenio Suarez hit a home run and contributed an RBI single early, and the Seattle Mariners scored seven with two outs to take an 8-0 lead to the Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle snapped a four-game losing streak and took advantage of Houston’s loss to last-place Oakland to pull within a game and a half of the Astros, leaders of the American League Western Conference.
The Mariners also met Toronto in the battle for the third and final wild-card spot in the American League postseason.
After a one-night loss to the Angels, due in part to their inability to get two hits, the Mariners put together two big innings centered around their two-hitter.
Seattle scored three times in the first inning against starter Patrick Sandoval (7-13) and added four runs in the fourth. Suárez and Ty France had RBI singles and Dylan Moore added an RBI double in the first inning, all with two outs.
The win went to rookie Brian Waugh (3-4).
For the Angels, Venezuelan Eduardo Escobar 3-0.
For the Mariners, Dominican Julio Rodriguez is 4-2 with one run scored and one RBI, Teoscar Hernandez is 4-1 with one run scored. Venezuelans Suarez won 3-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Luis Torrence scored 1-1. Panamanian Jose Caballero 3-0.
