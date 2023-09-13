Marco Verratti, the new Al-Arabi player; The salary the millionaire will receive and the number he chose

2023-09-13
Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian international midfielder Marco Verratti has committed to the club Qatari from Arabic The French club indicated, today, Wednesday, that after eleven seasons in which he defended the shirt of the French capital club.
Verratti It was not included in the future plans of Paris Saint-Germain and the new coach Luis EnriqueThe president of the French club Al-Nasser confirmed in a statement that, despite “playing a prominent role in our great history.” Al-Khalifi.
Verratti, who will turn 31 next November, said: “Paris, the club and its fans will always have a special role in my heart.”
After training in Pescara The club with which he made his professional debut at the age of 16 in B series, Verratti Two years later he signed for Paris Saint-Germain, where he became the most successful player in the club’s history with 30 trophies.
Rank Paris Saint-GermainHowever, he is also characterized by his numerous injuries, which often deprived him of important matches, such as the Champions League final that the French lost to Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern In 2020 (1-0).
And also for his indiscipline actions, which led to him receiving 141 yellow cards and six sending offs during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, the club with whom he was never able to win the coveted European club title.
“I learned to play with a yellow card: I don’t understand myself with the referees,” he said in 2021, a few months before his confession.
After leaving Neymar And Lionel Messi, Verratti He is the third heavyweight player in the Paris Saint-Germain locker room to leave the entity this summer.
With the Italian national team It first appeared in 2012 He played 55 matches, with winning the UEFA Euro 2021 being the main achievement, although he did not also help the Azzurri qualify for the 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Verratti will receive an annual salary estimated at 100 million euros. 35 million euros in Qatar. In this way, the former Pescara player will more than double his income, which is currently estimated at 14.4 million euros per year in Paris.
