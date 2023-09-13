Marco Verratti, the new Al-Arabi player; The salary the millionaire will receive and the number he chose

2023-09-13

Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian international midfielder Marco Verratti has committed to the club Qatari from Arabic The French club indicated, today, Wednesday, that after eleven seasons in which he defended the shirt of the French capital club.

Verratti It was not included in the future plans of Paris Saint-Germain and the new coach Luis EnriqueThe president of the French club Al-Nasser confirmed in a statement that, despite “playing a prominent role in our great history.” Al-Khalifi.

Verratti, who will turn 31 next November, said: “Paris, the club and its fans will always have a special role in my heart.”

After training in Pescara The club with which he made his professional debut at the age of 16 in B series, Verratti Two years later he signed for Paris Saint-Germain, where he became the most successful player in the club’s history with 30 trophies.

Rank Paris Saint-GermainHowever, he is also characterized by his numerous injuries, which often deprived him of important matches, such as the Champions League final that the French lost to Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern In 2020 (1-0).