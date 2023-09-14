Messi sends a message to Marco Verratti after announcing his departure from Paris Saint-Germain to Qatar

This was announced on Wednesday Marco Verratti will continue his career as a professional in Al Arabi Football in Qatar, thus joining the great departure of Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023, among them the most prominent. Lionel Messi to Inter Miami Or Neymar to Al Hilal. Exactly, the first of them sent a message to the Italian via Instagram.

By publishing a photo in which they appear to be talking in the context of the final match between Argentina and Italy at Wembley, the Albiceleste number 10 wrote to the midfielder: “All the best in your new phase, Marco Verratti!!! You already know that I always wish you the best“. In response to Messi’s wish, the Parisian legend responded: “Thanks, my friend”.

It is important to note that at the moment when it was confirmed that the Qatar 2022 world champion would leave Paris Saint-Germain, the player who left Pescara dedicated some emotional words to him: “As a player you are the best everBut as a person you are better. Good luck to you and your family in your new experience. It was great to share these two years with you“.

At the time, Messi responded with the same emotion: “Thank you so much for everything these two years. I didn’t know you personally and you helped me from day one. It has been a pleasure sharing the court with you and Much more than everything we saw outside, Marco. Big hug“. A relevant aspect is that the Italian was one of the leaders of PSG, alongside Marquinhos.

How was Verratti’s time at Paris Saint-Germain?