November 25, 2022

Sneijder "admits" that he "wasn't a penalty" during Mexico's half against the Netherlands

November 25, 2022

CDMX. /

will be? Wesley SchneiderOne of the best players in history Netherlands national teamhe “confessed” to a Mexican fan that ‘It wasn’t a punishment’ The maximum sentence set by the whistle in the duel between the Aztec Warriors and the Clockwork Orange, during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Wasn’t it a punishment?

In the midst of euphoria for Qatar World Cup 2022a Mexican fan found the former player of Inter de Milan Participate in interesting conversations. One of them referring to a party Round of 16 between the Netherlands and Mexico.

In a video found on social networks, you can see how the Mexican Amateur The midfielder asks if it was a valid penalty kick awarded to the European team, and when Rafael Marquez Apparently shot down Arjen Robben Inside the area in the 90th minute + 4.

“Wesley, (Schneider) was it a penalty or not?”He asked the fan wearing the starting jersey for Mexican national team In the Qatar World Cup 2022, the former player responded to him: “It wasn’t a penalty kick. What do you want me to do? It was the referee.”Wesley Schneider announced with a laugh.

It must be remembered that the team Mexico He was defeating his counterpart Holland until the minute 88 ‘ Thanks Aim Giovanni Dos Santos. Yet it was the same Schneider who hacked networks ochoa note After a bad record Xavier Aquino. accordingly, Class Jan Huntelaar He scored the penalty kick that eliminated El Tri in the Round of 16.

