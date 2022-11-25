November 25, 2022

Houston got the biggest reward in World Series history - the full swing

Cassandra Curtis November 25, 2022

By Guillermo Sanchez

Every baseball player’s dream is to reach the MLB World Series champion ring and the Houston Astros are no exception.

But we cannot ignore the economic incentives that come along with the prizes. It is the Astros specifically who hold the record for the most money earned for prize concepts, when in 2017 they were champions, each taking home a round sum of $438,901.57. Even today…

This year each member of the team is paid a modest $516,347. The increase is attributed to the Wild Card newborn series, which was agreed upon in a new collective bargaining agreement earlier this year.

You may be interested: Millions: Aaron Judge is very close to signing a contract, MLB Network has confirmed

To look at it in a global context, it’s good to remember that the Atlanta Braves’ postseason crown for winning the World Series in 2021 was about $397,000 each.

According to an MLB report: Here are the full details of the postseason action for this year’s 12 entrants. The number of actions completed for each team is listed in parentheses: »

Astronomy: $516,347 (59)
Phillies: $296,255 (72)
Parents: $152,709 (70)
Yankees: $145,820 (72)
Guardians: $45,795 (60)
Brave: $44,878 (60)
Mariners: $42,221 (69)
Dodgers: $36,148 (82)
Cardinals: $10,351 (63rd)
Blue Jays: $10,007 (68)
Mets: $9,480 (68)
Radiology: $8,387 (79)

