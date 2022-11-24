November 24, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Rooney approaches Cristiano Ronaldo: "There was no other choice..."

Rooney approaches Cristiano Ronaldo: “There was no other choice…”

Cassandra Curtis November 24, 2022 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo Opens this Thursday at Qatar World Cup 2022in the duel facing Portugal against Ghana. The Portuguese star jumped onto the field as captain and There is no team, after he and Manchester United decided to part ways. Cristiano interview with Piers Morgan, His statements towards the club were the impetus behind the decision.

There is still a lot to be said about that interview, which caused a sensation not only in Manchester United, but throughout the world. After a few days, some seemed to begin to understand what Cristiano had done and wish him well. We refer to your former colleagues as Wayne Rooney.

Rooney and Cristiano have had some confrontations in the past, which Cristiano spoke about in an interview with Morgan without understanding that Rooney would have criticized him when the Portuguese considered there respect and friendship between them.

He was a team coach D.C. United I had already tried to fix those phrases a few days ago, to which he was referring to age Christian It was already difficult to stay at the top level. Although Rooney thought it over better and wanted to go further to get closer to Ronaldo: “Am I surprised? No. There was no other choice, but It’s a shame because he was such an amazing person for the club.”

In addition, Ronnie wanted to send him a message of affection, from A legend to a Manchester United legend And that they gave the English club so much success when they were enjoying a better time of the day: “I wish him the best wherever he goes.”

See also  CONCACAF Quartet Confirms Olympic Final First Leg Referee Against Alagoulense at Chilato Uccles National Stadium

Cristiano Ronaldo Torn between the options he has, in between leading s Kingdom Saudi Arabia, to make a decision. But, for now, he wants to talk about him again, despite what he does on the field and his goals could help Portugal start off with a win in the tournament. Globalism.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“We will go to … to Croatia”

November 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

With giants Thibaut Courtois, Belgium defeat a brave Canada who deserved more on their return to the World Cup

November 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

Japanese hammer! Germany surrenders to combative Japan and suffers a first setback in the World Cup in Qatar

November 23, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

A scanner at New York’s JFK Airport detects a “passenger without a ticket” in a suitcase.

November 24, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Well-being and happiness at work increase productivity

November 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Rooney approaches Cristiano Ronaldo: “There was no other choice…”

November 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

Brazil’s Electoral Court rejected Bolsonaro’s party’s request to annul the election results and imposed a $1 million fine for “bad faith”.

November 24, 2022 Phyllis Ward