He denounces the robberies he has been subjected to and sends “arrows” to Casemiro

09-14-2023

Arturo Vidal The former Real Madrid player has never hidden the doubts he has towards Real Madrid Barcelona who currently plays for Atletico Paranaense He made some controversial statements against the White Team.

This is on the channel “Cobra” Twitcha popular streamer spoke to him and commented on the robberies he suffered while he was a Bayern Munich player in the Champions League.

The Chilean focused on the two goals he scored Cristiano Ronaldo infiltration and Casemiro He should have been fired. In any case, whoever sees the color red has a double warning.

“In their stadium it was a terrible game. The first game was very strange… We could have won two Champions“Arturo Vidal said in the interview.

“Cobra” I asked him directly if he felt that “there is biased refereeing in favor of Real Madrid in the Spanish League.” Champions League“, Arturo Vidal’s response was clear: “There is a lot of pressure. When I lived, yes.”

“Sometimes I don’t know in which match a specific controversy occurred against Real Madrid… I’ve had so many robberies in my career against Real Madrid, that sometimes I forget the details. “My teams have been robbed too many times.”