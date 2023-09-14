September 15, 2023

Presentation of the West Ham and Manchester City match on the fifth day of the English Premier League

The stage is set for an exciting Premier League match. West Ham and Manchester City face a decisive confrontation in the fifth round. Both teams are looking forward to strengthening their position in the table, and promise a scene full of action and determination.

In which stadium will the West Ham and Manchester City match be played?

city: London, England

stadium:London Stadium

date: Saturday 16 September

Schedule: 16:00 in Spain, 08:00 in Mexico, 11:00 in Argentina

Jarrod Bowen

West Ham United/Ryan Pearce/Getty Images

How can you watch West Ham vs Manchester City on TV in Spain?

TV channel: DAZN

How can you watch West Ham and Manchester City on TV in Argentina?

Live broadcast:star+

How can you watch West Ham vs Manchester City on TV in Mexico?

Live broadcast: Paramount+

How can you watch West Ham vs Manchester City on TV in the US?

Live broadcast:peacock

More English Premier League news

competition

a result

a race

Luton Town

1-2 volts

Premier League

Brighton

1-3V

Premier League

Chelsea

1-3 volts

Premier League

Bournemouth

1-1

Premier League

Bayer Leverkusen

4-0 D

friendly

competition

a result

a race

Fulham

5-1 volt

Premier League

Sheffield United

1-2 volts

Premier League

Newcastle

1-0V

Premier League

Seville

1-1 (fifth penalty shootout)

European Super Cup

Burnley

0-3V

Premier League

On behalf of Manchester City, those who won’t be there are Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones. Guardiola hopes to have the midfielder back as soon as possible so he can accompany Rodri. Grealish will also miss the match, but nothing is known about the Birmingham player’s injury.

From West Home United, the only two players who will be absent are Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos. The Czech suffers from a head injury, while the Greek suffers from pubic problems.

Erling Haaland

Manchester City vs West Ham United – Premier League/Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester city: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Gvardiol; Foden, Kovacic, Rodri, Doku, Julian Alvarez; Haaland

West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguirard, Emerson, Paqueta, Alvarez, Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio.

Julian Alvarez

Manchester City vs Fulham – Premier League / Lewis Storey / Getty Images

West Ham 1-4 Manchester City

