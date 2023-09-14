Presentation of the West Ham and Manchester City match on the fifth day of the English Premier League

The stage is set for an exciting Premier League match. West Ham and Manchester City face a decisive confrontation in the fifth round. Both teams are looking forward to strengthening their position in the table, and promise a scene full of action and determination.
In which stadium will the West Ham and Manchester City match be played?
city: London, England
stadium:London Stadium
date: Saturday 16 September
Schedule: 16:00 in Spain, 08:00 in Mexico, 11:00 in Argentina
How can you watch West Ham vs Manchester City on TV in Spain?
TV channel: DAZN
How can you watch West Ham and Manchester City on TV in Argentina?
Live broadcast:star+
How can you watch West Ham vs Manchester City on TV in Mexico?
Live broadcast: Paramount+
How can you watch West Ham vs Manchester City on TV in the US?
Live broadcast:peacock
More English Premier League news
|
competition
|
a result
|
a race
|
Luton Town
|
1-2 volts
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
1-3 volts
|
Premier League
|
Bournemouth
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
4-0 D
|
friendly
|
competition
|
a result
|
a race
|
Fulham
|
5-1 volt
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
1-2 volts
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Seville
|
1-1 (fifth penalty shootout)
|
European Super Cup
|
Burnley
|
0-3V
|
Premier League
On behalf of Manchester City, those who won’t be there are Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones. Guardiola hopes to have the midfielder back as soon as possible so he can accompany Rodri. Grealish will also miss the match, but nothing is known about the Birmingham player’s injury.
From West Home United, the only two players who will be absent are Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos. The Czech suffers from a head injury, while the Greek suffers from pubic problems.
Manchester city: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Gvardiol; Foden, Kovacic, Rodri, Doku, Julian Alvarez; Haaland
West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguirard, Emerson, Paqueta, Alvarez, Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio.
West Ham 1-4 Manchester City
Continue reading: All Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
He denounces the robberies he has been subjected to and sends “arrows” to Casemiro
Messi sends a message to Marco Verratti after announcing his departure from Paris Saint-Germain to Qatar
Marco Verratti, the new Al-Arabi player; The salary the millionaire will receive and the number he chose