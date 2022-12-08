Cristiano Ronaldo’s sisters describe Portugal fans as “miserable and hypocritical”

replacing Cristiano Ronaldo Against Switzerland in the Round of 16 in Qatar 2022, opinions were divided among the Portuguese fans, Well, a segment of the Lusitani team’s followers applauded Fernando Santos’ decision to send him to the bank, while on the other hand, This substitution did not please him at all, especially the Portuguese striker’s sisters, who exploded on social media against critics of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Through his Instagram accounts, Both Katia and Elma Aveiro (sister Christian) He launched harsh messages in defense of the former Manchester United, stressing that a large part of the fans are “miserable and hypocritical.” Because of the criticisms they launched before and during the World Cup.

“You stayed on the bench and the good thing about you staying rested, letting other people play, is also part of it. I just ask the miserable and hypocritical 1% not to say shit or spit on the plate they ate. I support Portugal whoever plays. Portugal is a team, not just Ronaldo… I respect the team, the coach and especially Ronaldo,” wrote Elma Aveiro.

for his part, CR7’s other sister Katia sent another message asking Cristiano to leave Portugal focus To return home with his relatives and feel the love of the people who support him.

“I really wanted him to come home, leave the national team and sit next to us to give him a hug and tell him everything was fine, and remind him of what he had achieved. You are big and the little ones don’t realize how big you are. Come home, where they understand and embrace you, ” commented Katya Avero.

Georgina Rodriguez also voiced herself

Likewise through Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife shared a message in which she regretted the Portuguese’s lack of activity during the 90 minutes in the victory over Switzerland, which gave Fernando Santos’ team a pass to the Qatar 2022 quarter-finals.

“What a shame not to be able to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes. The fans never stopped calling for you and shouting your name.” Portuguese wife wrote.