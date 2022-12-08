December 8, 2022

Will they send it to Honduras? Stadium 974 in Qatar, home of the World Cup, no longer exists: this is how it is being dismantled

December 8, 2022

2022-12-07

As of today they have begun to dismantle Stadium 974 in Qatar, the first World Cup stadium that will not host more matches. It bears this name because it was built with 974 shipping containers and because this number is the telephone code for the State of Qatar. It has hosted 8 World Cup matches, the latest of which was Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea.

The stadium, which opened in 2021, hosted eight matches, including Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Poland in the last date of Group C, and it will stop using it after hosting the round of 16 match.

It was already planned to happen before the start of the tournament when the first fully removable stadium in the history of the FIFA World Cup was built.

There was talk of a donation to an African country, although the European press had begun to suggest weeks earlier that it could be rearmed in Uruguay.

For this to happen, the country’s bid to host the 2030 World Cup with Argentina, Chile and Paraguay must flourish.

With a capacity of 44,089 spectators, the venue will be dismantled and its materials used for other projects. Due to its modern and colorful flexible design, it can be fully assembled elsewhere in the same capacity or to create several smaller playgrounds. The roof steel structure can also be recycled and reused after dismantling.

When he moves, only an artificial lake in the shape of a football field will remain in that place to remember that the World Cup was held there.

