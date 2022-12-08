Di Maria calls him “the worst coach of his career” and Van Gaal responds

Jonathan Collazo

Doha, Qatar / 12/08/2022 07:20:56

Today, Thursday, at a press conference held by the technical director of Holland We talked about Angel Di Maria And the time when the Argentine player described him as the worst coach he had throughout his career, after his incompatibility with the strategist in His time at Manchester United in 2014.

It’s a pity, said the strategist Say Mary Referred to in this way, however, he is stated to be one of the few footballers to have such an impression, giving an example Memphis Depaywho was also in that squad of the England national team.

“I am sorry about that Angel Di Maria He said that once I’m the worst coach he’s ever had. Here he sits next to me Memphis, he was also in Manchester and Now we kiss on the mouth. “That’s how it works in football,” said the coach.

after leaving Manchester United And now as a player Paris Saint-GermainAnd the Angel Di Maria He gave an interview to TyC Sports from Argentina in which he talked about the relationship and the few opportunities Van Gaal gave him on the pitch.

“My problem in Manchester was the manager. Van Gaal was the worst coach Of my career I scored and assisted and the next day showed me my misplaced passes. He carried me around from day to day, and he didn’t like the players to be more than him.”

This will be the sixth time that Argentina and the Netherlands collide in the world Cup. only the Brazil and Sweden s Argentina against Germany It has been played the most times with seven duels recorded.

The last two matches between these two countries ended 0-0. in 2006 in the group stage and in the semi-finals Brazil 2014in which the Argentines took a ticket to the final match on penalties.