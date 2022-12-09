Justin Verlander agrees with the New York Mets

The Mets replaced the Cy Young winner with another.
After losing Jacob DeGrom to the Rangers in free agency over the weekend, the Mets announced Wednesday that they have signed Justin Verlander to a two-year deal with an option for 2025. According to the John Heyman Network and other reporters, the contract is worth $86 million.
Verlander, 39, continued to defy time, finishing the 2022 regular season as the MLB leader in ERA (1.75) through 28 starts for the Astros. The veteran right-hander continues to throw his fastball nearing 100 mph and has also led MLB in WHIP (0.83) and fewest hits per nine innings pitched (6).
After another great season, Verlander decided to try free agency and put his remaining $25 million, one-year contract with the Astros on the table.
In all, Verlander has pitched in 17 major league seasons. He was named the AL Rookie of the Year in 2006, the AL MVP in 2011 and AL Cy Young in 2011, 2019 and 2022. He was named to the All-Star Game nine times and remains an elite arm despite having Tommy John surgery and missing He is one of only six pitchers in AL/NL history to throw three or more hitters, throwing one against the Brewers in 2007 and two against the Blue Jays (2011 and 2019).
Although his postseason record isn’t nearly as great, Verlander was named the 2017 ALCS MVP after he allowed just one run and 10 hits in 16 innings against the Yankees, walked two runs and struck out 21. His experience in October is extensive. In five World Series, two with the Tigers (2006 and 2012) and three with the Astros (2017, 2019 and 2022).
Verlander finally won his first World Series in Game 5 of the 2022 Fall Classic against the Phillies, allowing one run in five innings at Citizens Bank Park.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Di Maria calls him “the worst coach of his career” and Van Gaal responds
Will they send it to Honduras? Stadium 974 in Qatar, home of the World Cup, no longer exists: this is how it is being dismantled
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sisters describe Portugal fans as “miserable and hypocritical”