Historical! Nicaragua dislocates its grip and is promoted to the League of Nations and qualified for the Gold Cup

2023-03-27

Nicaragua achieved a golden and historic draw tonight against Trinidad and Tobago in the sixth and final date of Group C of League B of the CONCACAF Nations League.

With this result, Benoleros topped their group with 14 points, leaving Trinidad and Tobago 13 points behind.

But “nica” not only managed to be the first in its group, but also achieved promotion to the A-division of the Nations League for the first time in its history.