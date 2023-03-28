March 28, 2023

Historical! Nicaragua dislocates its grip and is promoted to the League of Nations and qualified for the Gold Cup

Nicaragua achieved a golden and historic draw tonight against Trinidad and Tobago in the sixth and final date of Group C of League B of the CONCACAF Nations League.

With this result, Benoleros topped their group with 14 points, leaving Trinidad and Tobago 13 points behind.

But “nica” not only managed to be the first in its group, but also achieved promotion to the A-division of the Nations League for the first time in its history.

In the same way, they secured a direct ticket to the 2023 Gold Cup which will take place in July this year, sending the Trinidadians into the preliminary stages.

Nicaragua gold cup wallpaper

Nicaragua has participated in 3 editions of the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2009, 2017, 2019), not going beyond the first stage in any of them.

But in recent years the ‘beisboleros’ have seen their football evolve from their teams to their current team and thanks to this effort they will return to the 2023 Gold Cup. Los Nicas have qualified three times from the last four editions of the CONCACAF Championship.

