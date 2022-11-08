A football player from South America failed with Fernando Ortiz in America and today he is the champion of the American Football League

Many expected America to lift the 14th Liga MX title, but a difficult elimination in the semi-finals of the Apertura 2022 ended the dream. now while Council planning what’s to comea The Eagles player who was part of the failure was a champion with Los Angeles FC from MLS.

Last weekend, it was Carlos Vela wins the LAFC Award for the first time In the MLS First Division, Beat Philadelphia Union on penalties. It was announced through the ceremonies that a current member of Azulcremas would also receive the Hero Medal.

Brian Rodriguez can also boast the title From Angelenos, because for most of the season he was in the ranks of the team. they The signing with America arrived at the end of AugustBut that did not erase his record with the Americans.

Brian Rodriguez hopes not to give up ownership

The Uruguayan certainly received the news of the LAFC Championship with a smile, but on his mind it’s just him Meet the goal of brilliance in the nest of Coapa. And to do so, he has already achieved his first goal.

In the Volta semi-final against Toluca, Bryan won the starting spot over Jonathan Rodriguez. Despite not being involved in the goals, Raito performed well, especially in the first half. Many fans were satisfied with Charrúas’ performance and We expect more of it in 2023.

