Tigres Femenil vs América Femenil, Final Love & Reunion

CDMX. / 07.11.2022 23:28:09

Tigress Feminel and America Feminel settled into the grand final of Opening 2022. A duel of many contradictory historical data that will give it a unique atmosphere. For the first time there will be a duel between foreign technicians and Angel Villacampa by azulcremas and Carmelina Moscato with macarons.

was a painting UANL exclusion scratched In the Classic Royal and those kuaba They did the same with ChivasThe leaders and defenders of the title in National Classic. Thus, for the second time in the history of the Pink Championship, the rivalry between Eagles and the University.

Exactly the first one happened in Opening 2018The tournament in which Azulcrima lifted the title with a penalty shootout Sisi Santiago Become a hero by saving the last shot.

it is Santiago He will be reunited with his former team, same situation Jana GutierrezBoth became champions by defeating Universitarias and now will represent said jersey. The ultimate It will be disputed Friday 11 November In the Aztec Stadium and the Monday 14 at the university.

Love on the field

opening in MX Women’s League In terms of relationships between players, it gave interesting episodes of acceptance and tolerance. In this final, Cecilia Santiago from Tigres and Alison Gonzalez from America will put aside Link who argued for months to become competitors.

remarkably Their relationship has not been officially announced Like the other cases, the two have kept poised, but there is no doubt that it was Ceci who gave most of the signals on social networks about the moment they are living together.