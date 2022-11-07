Lightning destroys the hero! Unbeaten Real Madrid loses and leads the Spanish League after suffering a heavy defeat in Vallecas

2022-11-07

The Real Madrid I relinquished the leadership of the league to Barcelona This Monday after falling 3-2 in the field Vallecano Ray In their first defeat in the competition, in the last match of Round 13. Review of the La Liga 2022-23 place table The Beam Advance with a goal Santiago Commissana (5), but Luka Modric penalty (37) and Eder Militao Heads (41) turned the score before Alvaro Garcia Put 2-2 (44). Oscar Trigo He took a 3-2 penalty (67), which brings the rasta close to Europe and leaves Real Madrid Two points behind Barcelona.

Azulgrana beat the Whites for the top spot on Saturday with a 2-0 win Almeriaat the last meeting of Gerrard Pique At Camp Nou before his retirement. in Vallecas, Real Madrid He was surprised by the density of the locals, who controlled the two-way duel. The Beam Came early when komisana He hits the ball back from the width line into the penalty area. Frank Garcia (5). The local team did not back down and continued to press the exit Real Madridwho struggled to overcome the harassment of competitors.

The merengue team took half an hour to start braiding dangerous plays, like the one that ended with a penalty kick when Marco Asensio in the region. The VAR review led to the referee’s whistle for the maximum penalty changed Modric (37) to equalize, just four minutes ago army A header from a corner kick at the back of the Raista net (41). On the brink of comfort Alvaro Garcia He reached a ball in the area after a series of rebounds and fired a shot from an angle that made it 2-2 on the scoreboard (44). See also Peru: Who can replace Luis Advincula one day after the Argentina-Peru match? | Laura Gilmar | Ozlimj Mora | Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | NCZD DTCC | Total Sports

After the break, the Real Madrid decided to fight Beam As their weapons rose to pressure in the opposite field, but they continued to suffer in the rapid counterattacks of the local population. In a duel in the area, Carvajal Touching the ball with his hand causes a penalty kick that he converts Oscar Trigo To put the final 3-2 (67).

Confirmed lineups Vallecano Ray: Dmitrievsky. Palio, Liguin, Katina, Fran Garcia; Comesaña, Oscar Valentine; Issey, Trego, Alvaro Garcia; Sentences.