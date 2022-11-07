The round of sixteen was decided in the first half

Midtime Opening

These two pairs of sixteen From ultimate On the Europa League. The lottery left many surprises, although all the lights were focused on Barcelona football clubthis will have to measured to me Manchester United From Eric Ten Hag to advance to the last 16 and seek to retain the cup.

Other clubs coming from the Champions League such as Bayer Leverkusen or more than weak Juventus Two Ligue 1 teams will be measured: AS Monaco s NantesAnd the Straight.

On the other hand, the Roma Jose Mourinho – One of the favorites to win the competition – plays his passes to the next round against him Austrian Salzburg.

Eindhoven and Ajax opponents

Three Mexican players will participate in the round of 32 of the European League: Eric Gutierrez with the Eindhoven s Edson AlvarezBeside Jorge Sanchezwith the Ajax from Amsterdam.

The Designation From joti Everything will be played to advance to eight against a Seville in restructuring Ajaxon the other side, will measure Before one of the surprises of the current season of the German League: Union Berlin.

When will the round of 32 take place?

The Going From hem subordinate Europa League will be played February 16, 2023while the to forbid It will take place today 23 of the same month. All teams that pass the round will meet their opponents on the 8th of February 24, the day the draw will be held.

