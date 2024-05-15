May 15, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Kosavi’s lawyer bought a house for $269,000 in Houston

Kosavi’s lawyer bought a house for $269,000 in Houston

Zera Pearson May 15, 2024 3 min read

Sergio Mendes, a lawyer and former TV presenter, is the legal representative of the cooperative. The purchase was carried out in conjunction with the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the same cooperative. According to the sources consulted, they are both married.

Nine days before the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the Financial System Supervisory Authority (SSF) revealed that COSAVI (Cooperative Santa Victoria, LLC) had transferred more than $35 million, Sergio Esteban Méndez Solano and his wife Norma bought Patricia Méndez de Romero. A house in a neighborhood in Houston, Texas.

Sergio Mendes, according to Cosavi sources, was the legal representative of that cooperative until the recent intervention. EDH Image: Courtesy of Kosavi

Mendes is well known as a television presenter and interviewer.

According to information available on two websites in that state, the purchase was made on April 30 on Fair Falls Drive, Kingwood. The origin of the money with which these properties were purchased is unknown.

Read also: They point out that the cooperative limits the withdrawal of savings to some customers

Realtor.com describes the house as a four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home, with a total area of ​​3,165 square feet (294 square metres). The total area of ​​the plot is 9,187 square feet, equivalent to 853,687 square meters.

The Mendez couple paid $265,939 to the seller and $3,310 in property taxes, according to easthoustonnews.com.

While blockhopper.com published on May 3, the house purchased by Sergio Esteban Mendez Solano and Norma Patricia Romero de Mendez is one of 2,191 properties sold between April in Harris County, Houston.

Kosavi's director's home in Houston
The living room of the house in Houston was purchased by two senior Kosavi officials, who, according to the prosecutor’s office, transferred $35 million to the managers’ accounts. Photo EDH/taken from Realtor.com

Sources linked to COSAVI stated that Romero de Méndez was until February 2024 president of the supervisory board of that cooperative, which is under investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for crimes of money and asset laundering, fraud of the public economy and other crimes.

See also  McDonald's Restaurants In Florida Pay $ 50 To Go To A Job Interview | Nevision 23 Miami WLTV

COSAVI was also intervened by the SSF for several months, as reported by that entity during a joint conference with the Public Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday of the previous week in which it was stated that the cooperative had sufficient funds to fulfill its obligations to savings and partners. .

Kosavi's director's home in Houston
The dining room and kitchen space of the house were purchased for $269,000 by the legal representative and head of the Kosavi Supervisory Board. Photo EDH/taken from Realtor.com

The COSAVI work report submitted at the beginning of this year to Romero de Méndez presents the above position. Informants also confirmed that she is the wife of the former lawyer and TV presenter.

Sources linked to the cooperative stated that Sergio Méndez is the current legal representative and that he and his wife apparently left the country on approximately the same day as Manuel Alberto Cotto Barrientos, General Manager, and Hector Bladimir Cruz Cordero, Finance and Administration.

You may be interested in: The Attorney General’s Office investigates the COSAVI cooperative for allegedly leaking $35 million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The five banks that Hondurans would prefer to save

May 14, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Fear of surveillance? Apple and Google combine a function that alerts you of potential tracking

May 14, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The exact location where the winning $215 million Powerball ticket was sold | United States nnda nnlt | mix up

May 13, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

His double led River Plate to the World Cup

May 15, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Sun is producing its biggest flare in nearly two decades, but Earth is supposed to be safe

May 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

A 5.6 magnitude tremor shook northwest and north of Puerto Rico

May 15, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Kosavi’s lawyer bought a house for $269,000 in Houston

May 15, 2024 Zera Pearson