Nicolas Larcamon was dismissed as coach of Brazilian Cruzeiro

he Cruzeiro Brazil reported on Monday the departure of the Argentine strategist Nicholas Larcamon From the team's technical management in a brief statement on their social media sites. The Argentine coach had barely arrived at the club this semester.

“Cruzeiro announces that it has decided to dismiss Nicolas Larcamon as head coach of the first team. In addition to the coach, his technical assistants Javier Burges and Damian Ayudi, as well as performance analyst Miguel Angel Leopardi and physical coach Juan Cruz of Monaco.” “They will leave the club.”

The Amazonian club also used its message to thank the daily commitment and professionalism shown Larcamon in it Cruzeiro He wished him success in his upcoming projects.

The result that led to the dismissal of Larcamon and his coaching staff was Sunday's 1-3 defeat at home during the derby match against Real Madrid. Atletico Mineiro In the regional championship. He had started his journey earlier on Thursday South American Cup A goalless draw against the Catholic University of Chile.

What was Nicolas Larcamon's time like in Cruzeiro?

Despite the setback suffered by the strong competitor, the helmsman's results have not been bad since then Cruzeiro He ranked first in Group A Minero ChampionshipWith 19 points and only one defeat in the eight matches he played in this tournament.

Unfortunately for Arcammon, he can no longer lead the Blue Team in Brazilianmaximum competition Brazilian footballWhich is scheduled to start at the end of next week.

now Larcamon Available again at Mexican Leaguea competition in which he has a great lineup thanks to the successful time he spent in it Pueblawhere La Franja qualified for several leagues, and Lyon, where it won the title in the last edition of the Concachampions tournament.

​

​