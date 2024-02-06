Venezuela defeats Mexico 6-1 in the 2024 Caribbean Championship | Uses

Venezuela's Tiburones de la Guaira returned to winning ways on Monday, after suffering a defeat on Sunday against Puerto Rico, by defeating Mexico's Naranjeros del Hermosillo 6-1, which was eliminated from the Champions League. Caribbean after accumulating four defeats.

equipment 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 C H And Venezuela 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 6 13 0 Mexico 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 0

The game – at Lone Depot Park in Miami – had some emotions until the third period, when Roberto Valenzuela scored a single for the Mexicans, who enjoyed a short-lived victory over the next three innings. Roles. .

Going into the seventh inning, things got heated when Alexi Amarista — who was hit by a pitch in the first inning and stole second base in the fifth — drove in the first inning for the Sharks.

With the game tied, Hermosillo elected to change pitcher, which took Juan Gamez off the field so that Curtis Taylor, who would start with two men on base, could come in.

First up was a line drive by Wilfredo Tovar that set up Escobar to score, followed by a single by Wilson Ramos that drove in Amarista.

The score was 3-1 in favor of Mexico and Mexico tried to stop the hits, this time with Elkin Alcala on the mound.

With the bases loaded, Luis Torrens hit a line drive double through left field that scored the other three runs of the duel.

As for the shooters, Jorgan Cavanero achieved the victory after replacing Ricardo Pinto in the sixth game, while Arnaldo Hernandez made his third save.

With this result, Venezuela achieved three victories, in the absence of next Tuesday's matches against Panama, which tops the standings, and Wednesday's match against Nicaragua, which has already been eliminated.

Mexico, which achieved its first victory 9-1 on Sunday against the Dominican Republic, lost any chance of qualifying for the group today.

Mexico vs. Venezuela

Baseball party between Hermosillo and La Guaira Entry of thousands of fans guaranteed Garden Loan Depotmajor league stage. Mexico vs. Venezuela Live This will be developed Monday, February 5 from 3:30 p.m. T. for a decisive confrontation can determine the relevant matters in Caribbean Series 2024.

Despite suffering three defeats in the tournament, the Mexican national team is forced to pass the perfect final stage of the first round to qualify for the semi-finals. In the foreground they will have SharksWho lost his unbeaten record and will try to rediscover the good result to ensure qualification to the semi-finals. The match corresponding to the fifth date will be held.

What does Mexico need to qualify for the Caribbean Series semi-finals? Naranjeros de Hermosillo is still alive in the Caribbean Series despite losing two of the three matches they played. To have a chance to qualify for the semi-finals, they need to win both matches against Venezuela and Nicaragua, the first match being the most important because it is considered a direct elimination, meaning the loser will be eliminated.

What time will the Mexico match be played? Venezuela for the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series?

The match between Mexico and Venezuela will be played on Monday, February 5, the fifth day of the 2024 Caribbean Baseball Series. Below we share the schedules, depending on which country you are in.

Nicaragua, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Honduras: 2:30 pm

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Cuba and Panama: 3:30 pm.

Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada and Bolivia: 4:30 pm

Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay: 5:30 pm.

At what time to watch the match Venezuela vs. Mexico from the United States?

Time unit United States cities ET: 3:30 p.m West Virginia, Philmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST ), Georgia, Florida (EST), the District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut. Cairo time: 2:30 pm Wisconsin, Texas (majority states), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas ( CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama. M: 1:30 pm Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho ( MST), Colorado and Arizona. PT: 12:30 p.m Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), and California. See also Louis Fuentes is close to renewal for another year with America

Where to watch Venezuela vs. Mexico live on TV and live streaming?

In Mexico, it is broadcast exclusively from the Sky TV network and broadcasted by Sky TV extrabase.tv. In Venezuela, it is carried by IVC, Televen, Venevisión, Canal i and SimpleTV and through streaming is exclusive to BaseballPlay.com. ESPN Deportes will broadcast some games but all games on the calendar will be available via live stream ESPN+ (USA only). Subscription on these pages is also available on TV apps like Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

nation TV channel/live broadcast Panama ESPN Sports Puerto Rico WAPA Deportes and ESPN Deportes Uses ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes dominican republic Digital 15 (Channel 15) and MLB.TV Nicaragua Long live Nicaragua (Channel 13) Mexico Sky Sports, Blue to Go VIDEO Everywhere and Extrabase.tv Venezuela IVC of Simple TV, Venevisión, Televen and Canal i

Latest news from sharks and naranjeros

Naranjeros asked for clarification of the protest against the use of pitcher Luis Ernesto Márquez against Panama on Saturday. “The pitcher did not appear on the lineup card presented at the meeting, but this document (…) does not serve as an official document, nor is it placed at any time above the list of 28 players reviewed and approved by the Caribbean Baseball Federation.” Professional (CBPC)” “Bian says.

“Bian says. Jhoulys Chacín, who was announced as the Tiburones' starter on Sunday, did not have time to prepare properly and was experiencing discomfort in his right bicep with 15 minutes left in the match against Puerto Rico, so they gave the ball to Thiago da Silva.

La Guaira first baseman Leonardo Reginato was unavailable Sunday due to discomfort in his right wrist after being hit by a pitch on Saturday.

Possible lineup for the Venezuela-Mexico match

Sharks in La Guaira, Venezuela : Alexi Amarista CF, Wilfredo Tovar 3B, Ramón Flores RF, Yasiel Puig LF, Luis Torrens C, Hernán Pérez 1B, Odúbel Herrera BD, Alcides Escobar 2B, Ehire Adrianza SS.

: Alexi Amarista CF, Wilfredo Tovar 3B, Ramón Flores RF, Yasiel Puig LF, Luis Torrens C, Hernán Pérez 1B, Odúbel Herrera BD, Alcides Escobar 2B, Ehire Adrianza SS. Orange trees from Hermosillo, Mexico: Jose Cardona, Roberto Valenzuela, Julian Ornelas, Aaron Alther, Bobby Bradley 1B, Agustin Murillo 3B, Ramiro Peña BD, Alexis Wilson C, Irving Lopez 2B.

Caribbean Series tie-breaking criteria

If two teams occupy first place in the same proportion: the winner of the group is the team that won the match between the two teams.

If 3 teams finish first in the same proportion, dominance is taken into account; If a team is the winner of the matches against the other two teams, that team will be in first place and the other two positions will also be set within this parameter. If the field to specify the first location does not exist; The group winner will be the one with the best score from the TQB (Team Quality Balance) equation, which is obtained from the number of runs scored, divided by the innings pitched on offense, minus the number of runs allowed, divided by the innings pitched on defense (RS /IPO) – (RA/IPD) = TQB.

If three teams occupy second place with the same percentage; The same previous standards will be applied.

To calculate the TQB, the results between the participating teams will be taken into account. If two or more teams are still equal, the positions will be determined by batting percentage and if equality continues to be maintained, the positions will be determined by a tie.

It is important to keep in mind that to validate these criteria, it is necessary that any entry initiated be counted towards the Team Quality Balance (TQB) or Earned Operating Team Quality Balance (ER-TQB) calculation.

