Royals agree to historic extension with Bobby Witt Jr.

Witt broke out in 2023, when he became the first member of the Royals with a 30/30 season, and his 49 steals made him just the fifth player in major league history to have at least 30 home runs and 49 stolen bases. In one season. He finished his second season with 4.4 bWAR, a .276/.319/.495 offensive line, a 120 OPS+, 96 RBIs, and was seventh in American League MVP voting.