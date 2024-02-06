Royals agree to historic extension with Bobby Witt Jr.

KANSAS CITY — The Royals will have their star for a long time.
The Kansas City Chiefs reached an agreement with the shortstop on Monday Bobby Witt Jr For a massive extension, which would keep the young player through at least the 2034 season – 11 years guaranteed – with an option that could extend until 2037, which would mean a 14-year deal.
Not only is it the largest contract in club history, but it's also the Kings' first contract to last 10 or more seasons.
The team has not announced details of the deal, but a source told MLB.com that it is worth $288.7 million over 11 guaranteed years, with a three-year team option that would increase the value to $377.7 million over the course of the year. From 14 years.
It also includes four options for players to opt out of the contract from 2030 to 2033. Witt will also receive a $7.7 million signing bonus. The basis of the agreement covers Whitt's arbitration years, which would have begun after the 2025 season, and adds two more years after the start of his cut-off options.
Witt broke out in 2023, when he became the first member of the Royals with a 30/30 season, and his 49 steals made him just the fifth player in major league history to have at least 30 home runs and 49 stolen bases. In one season. He finished his second season with 4.4 bWAR, a .276/.319/.495 offensive line, a 120 OPS+, 96 RBIs, and was seventh in American League MVP voting.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Venezuela defeats Mexico 6-1 in the 2024 Caribbean Championship | Uses
Chivas fans no longer want Kid Quill: 'He's doing nothing'
Marja's wife requests Pochettino's resignation