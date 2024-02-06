Chivas fans no longer want Kid Quill: 'He's doing nothing'

although Chivas del Guadalajara They added two consecutive victories in Closing 2024it seems that a sector of Holy flock hobby He's not very happy, and that's because of the performance he gave. Kid QuillRojiblancos reinforcements for this tournament.

Behind the Chivas win over Atletico San Luisduring Twitter Several letters were distributed addressed to Mexican AmericaWho entered vs Minute 75.

Why don't Chivas fans like Quill?

In the texts it was possible to read messages that had followers Holy flock They confirmed that Coil Not up to the standard of the team, some even pointed that out “does nothing” When he is in court.

“Another game where gringo Kid Quill does nothing for Chivas“; “Now now now. I've been putting up with it a lot but I'll say it… Day 5 and Kid Quill doesn't do anything.”; “If we buy Kid Quill on Amazon, We still managed to get it back“Some tweets were posted.

The 20-year-old striker who arrived Chivas coming from San Jose earthquakes Subordinate MultilateralI played a total of Four matches With the Rojiblancos, where only one player started (against Toluca). Despite his quality as a goalscorer, he has so far been unable to make his debut for the team flock.

It is worth noting that in his first appearance in Liga MX, Kid Quill Had two failures It ended up costing the people of Guadalajara defeat before him Tigers In the the second day To close 2024.

Chivas next matches

Chivas' next match is scheduled for Wednesday, February 7 against the Canadian team forge FC, Duel corresponding to CONCACAF Champions League. On Saturday the 10th of this month, Ripanyo will play at home against… FC Juarez In the sixth round of the MX League.