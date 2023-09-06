The Blue Jays beat the A’s with Jewel Bassett

OAKLAND, Calif. — Former pitcher Chris Bassett allowed one run in an impressive eight innings as the Toronto Blue Jays captured their third and final AL Wild Card playoff berth with a 7-1 win over Oakland on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays’ fifth win in six games allowed them to overtake the Rangers in the tight postseason battle of the youth arena. Texas fell on the day to Houston, 14-1.
Toronto relied on good hitting and a stellar outing from Bassett (14-7), who went 30-24 in six seasons with the division and was named to the All-Star Game in 2021, his final season in Oakland.
The right-hander allowed seven hits and no walks, in a job that included seven hits. He matched the franchise record set by Roger Clemens, by reaching nine games with at least six shutouts during one season.
He is the leader of the disciplines in this field.
The A’s traded Bassett to the Mets on March 12, 2022, before he signed the right-hander with the Blue Jays as a free agent nine months later.
And the defeat went to Zack Neal (1-1).
And for the Blue Jays, Dominicans beat Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 4-1, and Santiago Espinal 3-1. Mexican Alejandro Kirk 3-2 with a scored run.
Athletics, Colombia’s Jordan Diaz 4-1 push. Dominican Astury Ruiz 3-1.
