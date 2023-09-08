Marcelo Flores will sign a contract with Tigres until 2027

according to Vladimir GarciaReporter you want, Marcelo Flores And this could be the next big contract for the North team with which it has a deal for the next four years; That is, until 2027, provided they pass rigorous medical and physical exams.

This is a player who has Canadian citizenship, as well as being Mexican, and started his career in Europe from the lower ranks of the Canadian national team. Ipswich Town and ArsenalTo the first team of Real Oviedo.

It was in the Spanish side that his lack of goals was highlighted, as he did not score on any occasion in the 15 matches he played between the League and the Copa del Rey, starting only eight of those matches.

Marcelo Flores, from being promised to the Mexican national team to return to the Arsenal academy

And it is certain that the 19-year-old Mexican player will join the squad led by Robert Dante Siboldi after Tigres accepted an offer to sign him, after his return to activity with the Arsenal academy.

Marcelo Flores He will sign a contract in advance to guarantee engagement tigersOnce the relevant medical examinations are carried out. It is estimated to arrive in Monterrey between Thursday or Friday this week.

The player can register in MX League As an element formed in Mexico, so as not to occupy a “foreign place”.