This is how Cruz Azul 11 ​​vs Toluca should be

Ramiro Funes Mori is already preparing to make his debut with Cruz Azul and strengthen the defense after the agonizing blow in Torreon.

After the painful victory in Turion, Cruz Azul has been confirmed to be the second team with the most goals in Apertura 2022 in total 13 goals against, just behind Querétaro, who got 15; it is Diego Aguirre will be obligated to move your pieces and Strengthening the defensive zone for day 8where he will also face Super Championship leader and second best attack.

in this way, Ramiro Funes Mori is already preparing to debut with La Maquina and be a key player In the duel before Toluca, And that will instantly enhance light blue background who revealed him shortcomings so far from CompetitionWith the absent players who will not be ready for next Sunday: Alejandro Mayorga and Julio Cesar Dominguez.

with the twin incomeFrom the beginning , Diego Aguirre will have more possibilities to cover the defensive area, And beyond the combinations he can make on the sidelines, keep them John Asobar On the Center can be The best choice for Cruz Azulbecause since Paraguay took this position, the goal has been kept clean on two occasions.

Then the law can be passed back to Louis Abram to me left side So it progresses Ignatius Riveroto achieve the dual function, both defensive How abusivein a kind of Linewhile for the right side I will then have to repeat Shaggy Martinez Or, even, in a desperate business, play there with the same nacho let Rodo Rotondi On the half court.

distance continuous failure Which Rafa Bacca faced against Santos, it could be Charlie Rodriguez who makes Double feud with Eric Lyraand playing a little out of the ordinary, but this move may give way toÁngel Romero will return to the starting line-up as 10 To cooperate from the beginning in abusive.

finally, Auriel Antona still fixed attacks Down the right wing, while another big changes Which can work with The Machine in the attack, it will be a start income Gonzalo Carneiro To start testing it like scorerleaving the bank account again Evan Morales, despite the support he has from the board of directors.

