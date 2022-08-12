August 12, 2022

Michael Estrada has already said goodbye to DC United and is approaching Cruz Azul

The Ecuadorean striker is the one chosen to take over from Santiago Jimenez at the front of the cement workers.

The Ecuadorean striker bid farewell to his team
© GTThe Ecuadorean striker bid farewell to his team
Cruz Azul is speeding up his options to close two contracts at the last minute given the team’s erratic attendance at Apertura 2022. Alonso Escoposa and Michael Estrada have been called up to be two ingredients to strengthen a team that is generating more doubt than certainty in an already frustrating pastime.

The former is already training with the rest of the team, however, Not having his signature still means the club hasn’t been able to announce it officially. The second, on the other hand, is getting closer and closer after the same player bid farewell to his former club, DC United.

“Thank you DC United for opening the doors for me and allowing me to be a part of this amazing club, Thankful to my teammates, coaching staff, props, medical staff, communications and marketing who were so kind to me and made me feel at home at all times”The Ecuadorean striker wrote on his Instagram account.

In his message, he also wanted to leave a message for the US fans of the support he had received in the final months of the competition. “Thank you to all the people of #USA for the special days I have lived with you, I have always felt your love, you are such a great fan and I will always hold you in my heart. Blessings and good luck to all.”Close your post.

when will you arrive?

From the offices of Cruz Azul, the attacker is expected within the next 48 hours. However, he is unlikely to be fit to play on Sunday against Toluca. Otherwise, Alonso Escoposa, who is expected to be available for that duel against the Demons.

