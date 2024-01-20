Messi, Suarez, and a historic friendly match for Inter Miami against La Selecta in El Salvador

The wait is over for El Salvador and football fans, as the friendly match between the El Salvador national team and Inter Miami took place on Friday from the Cuscatlan Stadium. And with this meeting Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba They played together again after the successes of FC Barcelona. It was a historic day for Central America.

From the moment the heron arrived in Salvadoran territory on Thursday evening, the fans did not hesitate to do so Surrender to football players DRV PNK Stadium Concession . For obvious reasons, The happiest elements during the preview, the teams’ warm-ups, and the first part of the match were the Argentine, the Uruguayan, and the Spaniard.in an event that was expected given its global impact.

The MLS captain, accompanied by his loyal teammate with the number “9” on his back, was responsible for the departure in the initial attack of “Tata” Martino during his visit to El Salvador.; Busquets and Alba also appeared at the eleventh ceremony. Three years, five months and a few days later, the “Fabulous Four” met on the field.

Mario Gonzalez, appearing against Inter Messi

In the first half, although the Salvadoran had some chances, the clearest chances went to Malik Al-Hazour. Unfortunately for Inter Miami, the 'La Selecta' goalkeeper was inspired to stop the approaching Messi and Alba. The first was from the 10th minute, when everyone came together and Busquets sent the Argentine back to the wall, but Mario Gonzalez saved him in the background..

Next, the action of the Spanish left flank occurred, when The South Florida captain launched it into a perfect pass behind the local defenders, but his powerful left foot was blocked again by Gonzalez.Who used his entire body to grow and cover his first post.

The first half was played by Messi, Suarez, Busquets and Alba

After the end of the first half, Gerardo Martino decided to remove the Barcelona legends from the field, and the fans in Cuscatlan sighed as the time for enjoying their stars on the field ended. A few minutes into the match, fans started chanting “Messi, Messi!”, but they could only see him resting on the side of the pitch..

Concerned with Facundo Farias

The result ended in a goalless draw between La Selecta and Hirons, leaving those present in the legendary Salvadoran building missing goals. The biggest worry is for Martino, as Facundo Farias left on a stretcher after feeling discomfort in his knee as a result of a foul by Darwin Serin.who also quarreled with Gregor due to his intensity in the friendly match.

