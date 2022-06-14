Carlos Lambie on Andrew Redmayne: ‘The Australian goalkeeper is unrepresentable’ | Peru team | Qatar World Cup 2022 | RMMD | Total Sports

And the Australian national team ensured its presence in the World Cup Qatar 2022 after its victory over Peru on penalties. One of the architects of the ‘Socceroos’ achievement was goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne, who entered very shortly after finishing the second overtime, precisely for the definition of a twelve-step.

It was Redmayne’s credit as a save, the decisive, that determined the tie. In addition to this interference, the goalkeeper playing for his country’s national team Sydney stole the show due to strange movements on the goal line, such as some dance moves, including jumps, before Peru’s shot.

This situation sparked many comments around the world. While some have praised him for his psychological work on the “Blanquirroja” players, there have been criticisms as well. Carlos Lamb, a Bolivian goalkeeper, pointed out to TNT Sports: ‘The Australian goalkeeper is unrepresentable’.

Peru couldn’t with Australia

The Peruvian team was eliminated from Qatar 2022 after losing (5-4) on penalties to Australia, after a goalless draw until extra time, in the intercontinental match between CONMEBOL and the Asian Confederation, which was held in Al Rayyan.

In terms of penalties, Australia were most effective in securing their sixth place by scoring five of six goals.

“The emotions in these moments of pain and frustration overwhelm us all. It is a huge disappointment”Peru Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca said after the match.

With this victory, the “Australian national team” will join Group D, which includes the defending champion France; Denmark and Tunisia.