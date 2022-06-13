June 14, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ricardo Gareca's statements | “We couldn’t give them this joy and it hurts us” | RMMD DTBN Video | Total Sports

Cassandra Curtis June 14, 2022

After a tough match, He lost 5-4 on penalties to the Australian national team at Al Rayyan Stadium for the World Cup. After this painful outcome of the technical director of choice, made statements.

“They gave everything, it was a level match, difficult, with a close result, it’s a shame we were eliminated on penalties, we wanted to win it during the match but we couldn’t. A crowd of people came, we couldn’t give them that joy and it hurts us”announced.

Peru – Australia, summary

Australia qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Monday after 90 minutes of regulation time and 30 extra time without goals, as Auer Mabel scored the goal that decided the penalty shootout and Alex Valera missed Peru’s last option.

In the penalty shootout, Pedro Galeese dressed up as the champion and saved Martin Boyle’s first shot from the Australians, but Boca Juniors’ Argentine player Luis Advincola missed his goal and later Valera killed any chance of the Inca.

Australia will play the World Cup for the sixth time and join Group D, where France, Denmark and Tunisia already meet.

Luis Advincula broke down in tears after Peru exit (Video: Latina)
