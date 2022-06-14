June 14, 2022

Almost half of the Cuban karate team survived – SwingComplete

Cassandra Curtis June 14, 2022

via SwingFull / [email protected]

On June 8, the Cuban karate team left for a base of understanding from the 12th to the 20th of this month on Guatemalan territory, in the cities of Escuintla and Maztenango.

Under coach Elisir Lamos, a total of nine athletes set out for the event, with a layover in Panama, five men and four women to prepare primarily for the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

The critical situation of sport in Cuba includes martial arts, even when going out to events outside the island depends on the help of the International Federation.

It is the case that to attend this tournament, the Executive Committee of the Olympic Committee of the Central American country allocated an amount of 11186.12 of US dollars, equivalent to 86,458.38 Q (Guatemalan quetzal) so that the Cuban team can cover travel, food and water costs.

To the surprise of few, in addition to the mass exodus that does not exclude athletes, sources confirmed Leaks Among the four karate fighters, which is almost half of the team.

Young Cienfuegos Dario Diaz, Yadel Hernandez and Sunilda Ventosa of Havana and Gerardo Almenares of Santiago decided to leave the group before the event ended.

