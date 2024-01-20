UFC 297 – Strickland vs. Du Plessis: schedule, channel and where to watch today's evening fights on TV in the USA and Mexico

Middleweight champion UFC, Sean StricklandNicknamed “Tarzan,” he will face the current No. 2 seed in this category, which is the South African Dricus du Plessis In the exciting confrontation scheduled today Saturday, January 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

This high-quality match is set to be the main event of the card UFC 297.

Strickland, 32, arrives determined to maintain his winning streak, seeking his fourth straight win.

His most recent performance, a unanimous decision win Israel Adesanya In September 2023, it consolidated its position as lMiddleweight leader.

With an impressive record of 28 wins (11 by knockout and four by submission) and only five losses, Strickland Ready to show once again why he has the title.





On the other side, Challenger Drexus du Plessis, known as “Steelknock”, will pick up a TKO win over Robert Whittaker in July 2023..

At 30 years old, Du Plessis He aspires to continue his rise in this category, and show his ability in hitting and on the ground.

With a record 20 wins (nine by knockout and ten by submission) and only two defeats, Du Plessis He will look to capitalize on this opportunity to take the title away from Strickland.

Then the question floating in the air is: What is the main strategy of each fighter? StricklandKnown for his technical and calculated style, he will likely look to control the tempo of the fight and use his experience to impose his style of play. Du PlessisHe can try to take advantage of his versatility, as he will look for opportunities to land powerful strikes or take the fight to the ground.





Sean Strickland vs. Drakes du Plessis: time, TV and how to watch UFC 297 online

The main battle, which is Sean Strickland vs. Drakes du Plessiswill be the last match played during the evening, which will begin with Preliminary fights are at 7:30 PM ETto then make way for the main card which will start at 11pm, with the person in charge of serving being espn.